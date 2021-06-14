JT Stratford LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,649 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,490,620. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

