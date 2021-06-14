JT Stratford LLC Sells 41,147 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. 100,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

