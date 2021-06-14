JT Stratford LLC Purchases 7,827 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.