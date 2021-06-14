JT Stratford LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,235. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

