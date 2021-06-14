JT Stratford LLC Buys 618 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 432,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.85. 282,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

