JT Stratford LLC Acquires 425 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.42. The firm has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

