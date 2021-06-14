JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $303.09 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Enbridge worth $303,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

