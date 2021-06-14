JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,013,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $285,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.