JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 177,433 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $255,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

