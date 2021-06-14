JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.53.

RH stock opened at $682.52 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

