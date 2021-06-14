JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 9,975,953 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $226,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

