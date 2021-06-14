Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $170.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL opened at $211.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.68. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

