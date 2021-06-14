Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMPLY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $90.10 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.7734 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

