John T. Baldwin Sells 12,800 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

