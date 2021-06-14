John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.