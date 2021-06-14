Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Masco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46. Masco has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

