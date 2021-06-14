JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $78,766,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 37.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $3,413,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

