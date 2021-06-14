JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 1.2% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.69. 152,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

