iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 460.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.87 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

