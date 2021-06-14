iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,743. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

