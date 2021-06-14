iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lessened by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 919,835 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.