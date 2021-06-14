iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

