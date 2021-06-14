iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,000,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,656,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $98.33 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.32.

