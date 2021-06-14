iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the May 13th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,049,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,637. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79.

