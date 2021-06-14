Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,503.35 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

