IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 111,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

