IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 86.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. The company has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.42 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

