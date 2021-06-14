IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $130.52. 828,624 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.63.

