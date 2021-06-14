IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,874,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $6,792,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 155.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,716 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.17. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

