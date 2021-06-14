IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,128. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.69.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

