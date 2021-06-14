Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Update

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVITF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 33,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. Invictus MD Strategies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Get Invictus MD Strategies alerts:

About Invictus MD Strategies

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus MD Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus MD Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.