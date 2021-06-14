Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Update

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVITF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 33,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. Invictus MD Strategies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
About Invictus MD Strategies
