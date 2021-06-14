Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Downgraded by SEB Equities to “Hold”

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

