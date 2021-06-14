Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Profire Energy (PFIE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE):

6/10/2021 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

6/4/2021 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

6/3/2021 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

5/27/2021 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

5/25/2021 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

5/19/2021 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

5/13/2021 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

5/11/2021 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 128,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Profire Energy Inc alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.