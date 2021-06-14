Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

