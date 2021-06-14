Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

IPKW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

