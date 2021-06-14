Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 52.2% in May

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the May 13th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PKW stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $93.59.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,780 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 63,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.