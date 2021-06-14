Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 52.2% in May

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the May 13th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PKW stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $93.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
