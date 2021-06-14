International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) vs. Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Financial Survey

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 0 3 10 0 2.77 Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus target price of $147.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $5.08 billion 7.23 $363.23 million $5.70 25.92 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.53 -$15.12 million $0.08 81.13

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 3.17% 7.94% 3.96% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Risk & Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Alto Ingredients on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment offers flavor compounds; savory solutions, such as marinades or powder blends of flavors, natural colors, seasonings, functional ingredients, and natural anti-oxidants; and inclusions. It also provides nutrition and specialty ingredients primarily consist of natural health ingredients, natural food protection products, and natural colors and flavor ingredients. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients. The Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and alginates-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

