International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $151.28 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

