Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.46. 109,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,029,594. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

