Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,029,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

