Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

YETI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.61. 31,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

