Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) VP Sells $11,038.60 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) VP Laura Tarman sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $11,038.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $156,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Tarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Laura Tarman sold 778 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $7,780.00.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

