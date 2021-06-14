Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells 10,373 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $118,044.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,380,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,713,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Vella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Vella sold 1,536 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,360.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

