Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $678,283.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52.

On Monday, April 5th, Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12.

VEEV opened at $299.21 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.75 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.27, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

