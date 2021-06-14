Insider Selling: Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

Stephen Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Stephen Grant sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27), for a total value of £63,300 ($82,701.86).

On Monday, March 29th, Stephen Grant sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £123,000 ($160,700.29).

Shares of TND opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Monday. Tandem Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 641.48. The firm has a market cap of £31.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

