Insider Selling: Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Senior Officer Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at C$345,403.68.

Shares of TSE SW traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.53. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

