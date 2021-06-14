Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Sells $249,856.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $161.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
