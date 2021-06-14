Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Sells $249,856.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $161.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

