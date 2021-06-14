Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $373,600.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $373,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,815.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

