Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 11,031 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $2,553,897.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $235.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

