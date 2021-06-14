Insider Selling: Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director Sells $418,106.32 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $43.35 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

